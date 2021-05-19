Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Trading Down 4%

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANGGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Angang Steel in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Angang Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67.

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

