AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.82.

AU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Renaissance Capital upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 29.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AU opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.4805 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

