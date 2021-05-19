ANON (ANON) Trading 60.4% Lower This Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 56.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. ANON has a total market capitalization of $25,729.15 and approximately $5.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ANON has traded down 60.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00067600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00308603 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.