ANON Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 58.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, ANON has traded down 62.8% against the US dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $26,929.53 and approximately $5.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00100640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.00359502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00091833 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005726 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00021131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

