Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

AM stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

