APIX Price Down 30.6% Over Last Week (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. One APIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, APIX has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. APIX has a market cap of $6.75 million and $485,862.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00076979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00016662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.98 or 0.01232799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00102729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00055306 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

