apM Coin Trading 14.9% Lower This Week (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. apM Coin has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00076071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.90 or 0.01191222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,906.02 or 0.09839167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00055259 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

