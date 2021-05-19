Apollo Currency Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.44 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $68.85 million and $8.44 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00063646 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00268559 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009840 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00032963 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.