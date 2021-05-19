AppCoins (APPC) Price Down 46.4% Over Last Week

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 27.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $24.80 million and approximately $842,879.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00078607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.87 or 0.01228485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.30 or 0.10445709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00056420 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,267,961 coins and its circulating supply is 245,267,960 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

