Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $98.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.70. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.