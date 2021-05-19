AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CFO Herald Y. Chen Acquires 15,000 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:APP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.61. The company had a trading volume of 602,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,029. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $71.51.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

