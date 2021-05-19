AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Director Acquires $999,980.09 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Director Eduardo Vivas acquired 16,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.23 per share, with a total value of $999,980.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of APP stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $64.61. 602,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,029. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $71.51.

Get AppLovin alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AppLovin from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.