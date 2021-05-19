Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.27

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and traded as low as $4.93. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 814,028 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTO. Jonestrading began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

The company has a market cap of $465.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

