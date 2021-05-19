ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

