Arcimoto, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) – Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcimoto in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Aegis raised their price target on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

FUV stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 1,980.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

