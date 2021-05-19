ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock opened at $359.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.91 and a fifty-two week high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.