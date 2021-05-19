ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $35.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 141,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,502,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $378.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $268.34 and a 12 month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

