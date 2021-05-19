ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $6.53 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,523 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

GE stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

