ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $9.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1,395.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,245 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average of $64.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.