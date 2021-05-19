ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 303 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $550.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,160.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $679.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $674.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,028,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,903 shares of company stock worth $78,114,057 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

