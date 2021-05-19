ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 77,677 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.2% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $33,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.89 and a twelve month high of $99.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.61.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.