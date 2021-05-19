ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Barclays cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $192.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

