ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,335 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $115.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.99.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

