ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,081 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.51% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $31,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30.

