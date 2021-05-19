ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 1,944 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,659,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after buying an additional 711,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.