ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 3,677 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.98% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of GWX opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $39.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.