ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 51,197 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.98 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.