ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 5,460 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $29,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060,094 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,351,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,172,000 after acquiring an additional 137,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,697,000.

Shares of VSS opened at $134.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $137.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

