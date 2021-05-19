Arion Trading Down 49% Over Last Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, Arion has traded down 49% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $51,807.32 and approximately $5.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00073869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00324394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00195801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $426.51 or 0.01146441 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00038104 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,975,213 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

