Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.01

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and traded as high as $3.14. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 25,242 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.37 million, a PE ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

