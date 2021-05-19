ARMOR Price Reaches $0.62 on Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $44.26 million and $2.33 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00071004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.48 or 0.00321128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00179792 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $437.52 or 0.01102102 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00035537 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,131,399 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

