Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Stock Price Up 19.4%

Shares of Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) rose 19.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 2,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATMS)

Artemis Therapeutics Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

