Arweave Price Hits $15.57 on Major Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $519.93 million and approximately $38.61 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 43.9% lower against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $15.57 or 0.00042411 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00036058 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.