Aryacoin (AYA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $40,455.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 37.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $40,455.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aryacoin has traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013237 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000589 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

