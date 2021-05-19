Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.28, but opened at $29.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Asana shares last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 1,931 shares.

ASAN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $706,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $10,236,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,716 shares of company stock worth $4,468,742 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,550,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

