Asio Capital LLC Sells 7,063 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Asio Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,209,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. First United Bank Trust increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 23,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 37,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $162.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.20 and its 200-day moving average is $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $165.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.