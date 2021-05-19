AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) CFO Sells $1,608,100.00 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AssetMark Financial stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. 49,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,854. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,236.38 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 222,421 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $10,789,000. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

