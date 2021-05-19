Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €20.90 by Berenberg Bank

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been given a €20.90 ($24.59) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on G. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.86 ($19.84).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

