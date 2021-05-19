Associated Banc Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $142.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.88 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

