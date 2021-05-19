Associated Banc Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

IJT opened at $126.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

