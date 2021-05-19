Associated Banc Corp Sells 15,422 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,422 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CSX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in CSX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

