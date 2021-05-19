Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 3,822 Shares

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $100,251.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AC stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,826. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AC. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. 10.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

