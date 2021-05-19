Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 99.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATRA. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,262.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $238,537. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $118,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

