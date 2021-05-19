Atari Token Price Down 44% This Week (ATRI)

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Atari Token has a total market cap of $122.93 million and $682,181.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atari Token coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000539 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Atari Token has traded 44% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00086677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00019520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.36 or 0.01458274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00059469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00108192 BTC.

Atari Token Coin Profile

Atari Token (ATRI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 589,833,265 coins. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com . Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari

According to CryptoCompare, “ATARI Chain, Ltd, incorporated in Gibraltar, is responsible for the governance and ecosystem development of the ATARI Network of smart platforms using the ATARI Token. The ATARI Token is the utility and governance token for the ATARI Network. The ATARI Token serves as a medium of exchange within the ATARI Network for various ATARI goods and services, including those of ATARI’s partners. The ATARI Token is also used for rewards, staking incentives and ecosystem development programs. The objective is for the ATARI Token to become the utility token of reference for the videogame industry, either as an in-game token or as a utility token for exchanges of services or products between individuals and/or companies. The ATARI Token may also be collateralized to mint ATARI USD, a stable USD pegged cryptocurrency which can be used in-game on various ATARI platforms, including the ATARI Casino and partnerships within the ATARI Universe. On October 16, 2020, The Atari Group announced the details for a public sale of the Atari Token on the Bitcoin.com Exchange. On November 2, 2020, The Atari Group announced the early closing of the public sale and the start of the trading of the Atari Token (ATRI) on Bitcoin.com Exchange as early as November 2, 2020. This public sale and the listing constitute two very important milestones for the Atari blockchain project, providing liquidity to the token holders, and paving the way for future collaborations and the development of the Atari blockchain eco-system. “

Atari Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atari Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atari Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

