Atheios Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 52.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last week, Atheios has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a market cap of $79,355.26 and approximately $25.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,466.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,695.12 or 0.06828948 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $780.01 or 0.01976397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.33 or 0.00525328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00166401 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.87 or 0.00554585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.94 or 0.00486339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.28 or 0.00421323 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,824,438 coins and its circulating supply is 40,284,000 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.