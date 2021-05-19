Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Sells $111,834.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ATH stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,302. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

