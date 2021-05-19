Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at Laurentian

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atico Mining in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.
Shares of ATY stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 102,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,337. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.56. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.23 and a 52-week high of C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.32 million and a PE ratio of 9.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65.
Atico Mining Company Profile
Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
