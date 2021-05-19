Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at Laurentian

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atico Mining in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

Shares of ATY stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 102,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,337. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.56. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.23 and a 52-week high of C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.32 million and a PE ratio of 9.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$48,158.52. Also, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,557,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$934,200. Insiders have sold 371,890 shares of company stock worth $213,339 in the last quarter.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.