Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.29

Atlantic Power Co. (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.29 and traded as high as C$3.64. Atlantic Power shares last traded at C$3.61, with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$324.17 million and a P/E ratio of 7.12.

Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$93.45 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

