Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.59

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.56, with a volume of 1383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 348.21% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter.

In other Atlanticus news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $526,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.