Atlas Protocol Trading Down 43.5% Over Last Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

